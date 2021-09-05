CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Leadership Council partnering with Community Health Centers to improve minority health outcomes

 5 days ago

Sep. 5—Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa is teaming up with the Burlington Black Leadership Council in an effort to bridge gaps in healthcare faced by Black Americans and help to improve community health outcomes. "The program has to do with health measures and health outcomes for minorities and disadvantaged...

#Black People#Black Americans#Black Community#50 To 64#Blc Chc#Cdc#Burlington
