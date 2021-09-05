CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Y Combinator was an enclave where tech founders rubbed shoulders with billionaires. Then the coronavirus hit.

By Matt Turner,Phil Rosen
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Hello!

Welcome to this weekly roundup of stories from Matt Turner, Insider's co-Editor in Chief of business. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every Sunday. Plus, download Insider's app for news on the go - click here for iOS and here for Android .

Hope you're enjoying your Labor Day weekend. Here's what we're going over today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYlJ9_0bnAl2H900

Y Combinator; Skye Gould/Insider

What's trending this morning:

Y Combinator is scaling up fast

Y Combinator is where aspiring tech founders can meet billionaire investors. They used to accept a small number of startups per cohort, but recently had 377 in its largest-ever (remote) Demo Day:

The three-month program - part startup school, part mentorship - has produced smash hits like $96 billion Airbnb and $95 billion Stripe . For venture-capital firms looking for an edge, seducing a fledgling YC startup with a check before Demo Day is an easy way to get a jump on the competition.

But the flouting of rules that Seibel called out in 2019 points to a transformation underway at YC, which recently celebrated its 16th birthday: The camaraderie, mentorship, and traditions that once defined the YC experience, and in which some of its biggest hits were forged, have all but disappeared.

​​Founders going through the program live all around the world, and it has ballooned to more than 300 companies in a single batch - a scale that's raised questions among YC alumni, investors, and up-and-coming entrepreneurs about whether the program is still the elite training ground and badge of honor it once was.

Get the inside scoop on the unicorn factory:

Also read:

Working at Theranos meant paranoia and stress for some ex-staffers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfsAP_0bnAl2H900

Nhat V. Meyer/MediaNews Group/Mercury News via Getty Images

As former Silicon Valley superstar Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial, former Theranos employees spoke out about what it was like to work for the ambitious and now-disgraced founder :

Now, at the start of one of the most anticipated tech trials of all time, which started August 31, former employees look back at Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos, telling Insider about her infatuation with secrecy and unrelenting belief that their work would change the world.

Her unconventional requests and expectations - like forbidding the use of the word "blood" during interviews - defined many of their experiences. Several of Holmes' associates, including former Theranos employees - some of whom are speaking out for the first time - expressed concern that her 7-week-old infant would distract jurors from the crimes she's alleged to have committed.

"I hope justice gets served for the investors and patients that were defrauded" a former Theranos operations engineer said.

Read what former staffers say about the high-profile exec:

Also read:

JD Vance wants to save the Rust Belt - but experts are skeptical

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UvPX_0bnAl2H900

John Lamparski/Getty Images; Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Insider

JD Vance, the bestselling author of "Hillbilly Elegy", is running for Senate in Ohio - one of the highest-profile Senate primaries- but experts say that it isn't clear what, the author has really achieved in business or philanthropy:

Plenty of politicians seek to bolster their image by pointing to their business acumen and philanthropic efforts. In reality, though, it's not clear what, if anything, Vance has achieved through his company or his charity.

A review by Insider of Our Ohio Renewal's tax filings showed that in its first year, the nonprofit spent more on "management services" provided by its executive director - who also serves as Vance's top political advisor - than it did on programs to fight opioid abuse.

The group, which has shut down its website and abandoned its Twitter account after publishing only two tweets, says it commissioned a survey to gauge the needs and welfare of Ohioans, but Vance's campaign declined to provide any documentation of the project. A spokeswoman for Ohio's largest anti-opioid coalition told Insider that she hadn't heard of Vance's organization.

"This is a charade," said Doug White, a nonprofit expert and former director of the master's program in fundraising management at Columbia University, who reviewed Our Ohio Renewal's tax filings for Insider. "It's a superficial way for him to say he's helping Ohio. None of that is actually happening, from what I can tell."

Read the full story on Ohio's high-profile Senate candidate:

Also read:

Tom Montag's perplexing BofA departure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4YHQ_0bnAl2H900

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tory Burch Foundation

Bank of America senior employees aren't surprised at COO Tom Montag's retirement, but the timing of his announcement remains perplexing. Montag has yet to name a successor, though many believe no single candidate will replace him. Several potential heirs could be set to step up:

Speculation that Montag, now 64, could soon retire has swirled for years, according to conversations since 2019 with current and former senior employees who've worked with BofA's global banking and markets president.

But people familiar with Montag said they had pictured a long, celebratory farewell tour - a la Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees - as more in keeping with how the charismatic, larger-than-life figure would have wanted to say goodbye.

Montag's retirement was also bundled together with that of fellow senior executive Anne Finucane, 69, who spearheaded efforts to overhaul the bank's reputation post-financial crisis and leads the firm's ESG mission. Both are set to depart by year end.

"It's somewhat unusual that two senior executives would resign simultaneously and that no succession plan for either would be announced," a former BofA executive told Insider.

See how Bank of America plans to fill the role:

Also read:

Event alert: Join us on Tues., Sept. 14 at 12pm ET for "The Future of Mobility: Data Driving Innovation," presented by Arity, to learn how technology and data are transforming habits and enhancing app user experience. Register here.

Finally, here are some headlines you might have missed last week.

- Matt

Compiled with help from Phil Rosen.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Business Insider

Business Insider

228K+
Followers
15K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Anne Finucane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Tech#Insider S Co Editor#Ios#Senate#Bank Of America#Stitch Fix#Adobe#Shopify#Stripe#Yc#Demo Day#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes Is Still Living Like a Billionaire

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is still living a life of luxury, even as she faces multiple charges in a criminal trial underway in California. According to CNBC, the one-time billionaire is living with her partner—the hotel-heir Billy Evans—in one of the homes on the 74-acre Green Gables estate in Woodside. The full property is on sale for $135 million. It’s not clear how the couple are paying to stay there, and the digs seem to represent a major upgrade to their accommodations. As of 2019, Holmes and Evans reportedly lived in a $5,000 per month two-bedroom rental in San Francisco. “If you want to hide out, you hide out here,” a business owner near Green Gables told CNBC.
BusinessBBC

Elizabeth Holmes: Has the Theranos scandal changed Silicon Valley?

For years Elizabeth Holmes was the darling of Silicon Valley, a woman that could do no wrong. The start-up she founded, Theranos, attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in investments. Yet the company she had built was based on fantasy science. The technology Theranos was producing - supposedly testing for...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Theranos: Elizabeth Holmes living on grounds of $135m Silicon Valley estate during trial, report says

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is reportedly living on the grounds of a $135m estate in Silicon Valley as she stands trial for criminal fraud.CNBC reports that Ms Holmes and her partner, William Evans, are staying in a home on the 74-acre property in the town of Woodside, one of the wealthiest locales in Silicon Valley.Green Gables is one of the most expensive estates in the US and is currently listed for sale as “an architectural masterpiece in nature’s finest setting”.There are several homes on the property as well as four pools — including a stadium-sized Roman-style pool —...
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Houston health tech co. aims to scale with Y Combinator backing

Houston health technology firm CellChorus has its eyes on growth after receiving backing from Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator. A major trend in life sciences of the past few decades has been the move from bulk-cell analysis to single-cell analysis, said Dan Meyer, CEO of CellChorus. The company's technology uses artificial intelligence to pair comprehensive analyses of single cells with live cell imaging.
TechnologyPosted by
Business Insider

10 things in tech you need to know today

Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. ​​Plus, download Insider's app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android. Let's get started. 1. Facebook and Ray-Ban just launched their smart glasses. Selling for...
BusinessThe Verge

Theranos’ greatest invention was Elizabeth Holmes

When I say “Elizabeth Holmes,” a character probably comes to mind: wispy bleach-blonde hair, black turtleneck, thin, white, unusually low voice, unblinking gaze. In most of her magazine covers, she’s holding a tiny vial meant to contain the “few drops of blood” needed for her company’s finger-prick blood tests. “When...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Theranos founder's fraud trial opens in Silicon Valley

Fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes's fraud trial opened Wednesday in California, with prosecutors claiming she told grandiose lies to cheat investors in her once-billion-dollar company, as her defense said she simply made mistakes. But her high-powered defense argued Holmes devoted her life to Theranos and was not the "villain" prosecutors claimed; instead, she had made mistakes -- including the company she kept.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Which Company Made It To JPMorgan's Top Internet Picks For 2021?

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth has added Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) as top U.S. Internet picks, joining Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON), Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). All the stocks have an Overweight rating. Anmuth removed Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) from...
EconomySan Francisco Examiner

What Are High Tech Startups and How Risky Are They?

The likes of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak are regarded as inspirations in mobile and computer tech innovation. They were involved in consolidating different parts of tech equipment, coming up with new circuit boards, creating an operating system, and procuring individual parts from suppliers. What they did was anything but...
EconomyWebProNews

Marc Benioff: Employees ‘Can Be Successful From Anywhere’

Marc Benioff: Employees ‘Can Be Successful From Anywhere’. Mad Money’s Jim Cramer interviewed Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff about the surge in Delta cases and whether people would return to the office. Benioff compared pandemic response in San Francisco and Geneva, saying it felt like A Tale of Two Cities. Whereas...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tech Giants Are Rushing to Develop Their Own Chips – Here's Why

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Tesla and Baidu are all shunning established chip firms and bringing certain aspects of chip development in-house, according to company announcements and media reports. At this stage, none of the tech giants are looking to do all the chip development themselves. Setting up an advanced chip factory,...
EconomyTechCrunch

What 377 Y Combinator pitches will teach you about startups

There’s something quite earnest and magical about spending literally hours hearing founder after founder pitch their ideas, with one minute, a single slide and a whole lot of optimism. It’s why I like covering demo days: I get tunnel vision into where innovation is going next, what behemoths are ripe for disruption and what founders think is a witty competitive edge versus a simple baseline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy