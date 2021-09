“The Ballad of Black Jack,” a homegrown musical about Bleeding Kansas, has been around for about half a century, but it’s hardly a static relic from another era. If you saw it at Baker University in the 1970s, as many schoolchildren on field trips did, and then in some later decade, something likely was quite different about the second show: a new song, a new character or two, an extended — or vastly abbreviated — running time.