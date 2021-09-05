CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife Gets Vaccine Minutes Before Husband Dies, Thought Shot Was 'Political'

By Darragh Roche
Christina Lowe said she believed the vaccine was more about "money and power" than about protecting people.

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Posted by
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
Posted by
KPEL 96.5

Father and Son Die, Thought COVID Vaccine Contained a Tracking Agent

(Oklahoma City) For one Oklahoma City family, COVID-19 has made their lives a living hell. Michael Stevenson lost his father to COVIC-19 in April and yet refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine himself because he thought the vaccine allowed the federal government to track those who took it. August 3, four months later, Michael is dead too.
Posted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

My Brother Died And My Anti-Vaccine Siblings Are Telling Me Not To Come To His Funeral

In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.
Travelmymodernmet.com

Japanese Families Are Sending Bags of Rice as “Newborns” for Relatives to Hugs

During the lockdowns caused by COVID-19, families and friends have been getting creative to hug. In Japan—like most of the world—holding your loved ones close is still risky, particularly for the elderly or immunocompromised. Travel is also limited. Luckily, the Kome no Zoto Yoshimiya rice shop has created a sweet solution to involve families (no matter how far) in the big moments of life. Naruo Ono—owner of the Kitakyushu-based shop—creates decorative rice bags in the exact birth weights of newborn babies so that their extended families can get the joy of holding a new arrival.
Posted by
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Missouri StateKansas City Star

MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

From his Kansas City hospital bed, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, had a message for those who, like him, have for whatever reason not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine: “These nurses, doctors, are overwhelmed. They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can’t even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don’t get it. This is not the sniffles.”

