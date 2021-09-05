In “Respect,” Jennifer Hudson Goes Beyond Singing and Into Aretha Franklin’s Extraordinary Life

C.L. Franklin (Forest Whitaker) regularly awakened his daughter Aretha (Skye Dakota Turner) to wow the partygoers gathered in the spacious living room below with the young girl’s remarkable vocal reach. These so-called “church parties” were attended by some of the biggest names in song, all of whom are singled out here by their first and/or last name — Aunt Ella, Uncle Duke, Dinah Washington, Sam (Cooke) — depending on the accuracy of their doubles. Years later, Dad reminded record producer John Hammond (Tate Donovan) that Aretha (Jennifer Hudson) wasn’t raised in a whorehouse like Bessie Smith or Billie Holiday, that she had a proper upbringing. Considering the lack of Respect paid to the truth, it might have been wise for episodic television director Liesl Tommy, here making her feature debut, to open in adulthood.