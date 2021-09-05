In “Respect,” Jennifer Hudson Goes Beyond Singing and Into Aretha Franklin’s Extraordinary Life
Aretha Franklin. Joni Mitchell. Their voices could not be more different. But as I watched the credits roll for Respect, the new biopic about the Queen of Soul, lyrics from Mitchell’s “Both Sides, Now” (2000) wafted through my mind: “If you care, don’t let them know,” sings the Canadian musician, in a haunting orchestral re-arrangement of the tune she wrote and first recorded in the1960s. “Don’t give yourself away.”msmagazine.com
