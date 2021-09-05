CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Furlough-style benefit could guarantee 80% of earnings, says thinktank

By Patrick Butler Social policy editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Hundreds of thousands of people would be guaranteed up to 80% of their earnings for a maximum of six months if they lose their job, under furlough-style proposals to overhaul the current unemployment benefit system.

Under the proposed scheme , people who have paid sufficient national insurance credits prior to losing their job would be eligible for payments of up to £460 a week – rather than the current job seeker’s allowance (JSA) of £75 a week for over 25-year-olds.

The scheme, proposed by the Fabian Society thinktank, addresses criticisms that current arrangements offer an inadequate safety net for many people who have “paid into the system” and yet receive little in the way of financial support when they most need it.

The proposals grew out of the experiences reported by people unexpectedly made jobless during the pandemic who saw their household incomes dip drastically only to discover means tested, flat-rate unemployment benefits offered them little or no help .

Official figures published earlier this year show at least 300,000 people were turned down for universal credit during the first lockdown – one in 10 of all applications – because they had over £16,000 in savings or their partner was in work, in many cases making it hard for them to meet rent, mortgage and bills, as well as causing debt and stress.

Although they were technically able to claim JSA, those rejected by universal credit were often unaware of this option, or surprised by how little support it offered. An airline pilot made redundant during the first lockdown told a Guardian investigation how he had been turned down for universal credit because he had £16,000 in savings, leaving him just £300 a month JSA to live on.

“There was no safety net for me at a time when, through no fault of my own, I was in financial crisis,” he said. “I did not realise that the social security system in this country was in such bad shape.”

The proposal, influenced by social insurance-style income protection schemes common in much of Europe, would be claimed alongside universal credit, and claimants would be subject to job-seeking requirements. It would not be means tested and would prevent many people falling foul of current benefit eligibility rules.

The Fabian Society said the scheme, costed at £4.8bn a year and paid for by a 1p in the pound rise in national insurance, would offer about 400,000 people more generous income protection. Half of people polled supported the idea, though this rose to 80% in Citizen’s jury-style forums where it was discussed in detail.

Related: UK furlough scheme must stay for Covid-hit industries, warn unions and firms

Many jurors strongly supported an unemployment insurance benefit that replaces contributory JSA with a scheme that mimicked the pandemic furlough scheme and paid up to 80% of previous earnings for six months, seeing it as fairer than existing arrangements.

“Furlough established the principle that we should match the support people receive to the earnings they have lost. For hundreds of thousands of people still looking for work, we must extend that approach and create a new permanent system of unemployment protection,” said Andrew Harrop, general secretary of the Fabian Society.

Although it would help middle-earning professionals and graduates ineligible for universal credit, the Fabian Society said the proposed scheme would be redistributive. Most beneficiaries would be households in the bottom half of earners, and £1.5bn of the annual cost spent on households in the poorest income decile.

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furlough#Jsa#Universal Credit#The Fabian Society#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Altheia Jones-Lecointe: the Black Panther who became a Mangrove Nine hero

Dr Altheia Jones-Lecointe describes her arrival in the UK as more than just a complete shock. The woman who would be labelled by Special Branch as “the brains behind the Black Panther Movement”, and go on to win a groundbreaking legal case against the government, says her move to Britain at the age of 20 was “mind-shattering”.
WorldBBC

Numbers on furlough drop to new low

The number of people on furlough has continued to fall, with young people leading the way, latest figures show. At the end of July, 1.6 million people were still on furlough, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic and 340,000 fewer than a month earlier. But older people...
Personal FinancePhys.org

Eliminating cash could benefit average U.S. families

Soon, $50 and $100 bills may be a thing of the past. That's the future some economists are predicting—and want. But will people be better off without paper money? New research from the University of Georgia suggests they could be—as long as certain taxes are lowered too. "Our analysis of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Two million face uncertainty over the end of furlough and benefit cuts, economists warn

More than 2 million people face uncertainty in the workplace next month with the “double whammy” of furlough ending and the mooted cut to universal credit, economists have warned. As of the end of July, government data showed 1.9 million workers were still furloughed and 200,000 were noted as economically inactive, suggesting more than 2 million face an uncertain future in October, according to a study by think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).The Treasury thrust the UK economy onto life support with the furlough scheme last year, but economists have noted that its shape has shifted as...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Independent

Savings boost: Could the money sitting in your bank account be working harder for you?

Households are collectively depositing large sums into banks and building societies, despite rock bottom interest rates.An additional £7.1 billion was deposited with banks and building societies in July. The typical interest rate paid on people’s new deposits also edged down to 0.29% – marking a new low – according to recent Bank of England figures.Despite the low interest rate environment, there may still be other ways to boost your returns, however.32% of Britons have found their savings better off since the start of the pandemic, to the tune of £4,500 on averageAnother 21% have seen their savings decline, by an...
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Unemployment benefits expiration could have big impact

Some federal unemployment benefit programs that were put in place to assist people during the COVID-19 pandemic expired Monday. One of those programs was the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which gave recipients an additional $300 in unemployment benefits. Buffalo State College Economics Professor Fred Floss said the added $300 for...
Economywealthmanagement.com

Employee Wellbeing Could Be Your Firm’s Biggest Benefit

We’ve been through, and continue to experience, a pandemic that has completely changed the way companies do business –– digital is king. Remote work is everywhere. Staying competitive is much more multifaceted than it was before – it now includes being able to retain top talent. “This is the way...
Economyaspeninstitute.org

Cash Transfers Can Facilitate Better Jobs

As millions enjoyed Labor Day with backyard barbecues, millions more reported to low-wage jobs, working unpredictable hours and facing difficult conditions that have come to characterize work for too many Americans. Over the past decade, as concerns about the “future of work” emerged among employers, policymakers, academics, and workers, some have expressed worry over an impending robot apocalypse poised to eliminate countless jobs. While research has found these concerns to be overblown, the real challenges of the future of work are unfolding around us – low pay, unsafe conditions, and deteriorating worker power – conditions that inhibit security and exacerbate inequality.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Stop taking my earned Social Security benefits

I am one of 152,863 people in Ohio affected by the unfair provisions of the GPO and WEP. I have worked for the federal government for over 25 years, and my husband worked 35 years in the private sector for a company that went bankrupt (Republic Steel) and his pension was substantially reduced. As a retired federal worker and spouse of a private-sector retiree, I cannot collect Social Security benefits because of the unfairness of the GPO and WEP. Is this the reward we get for being hardworking all our lives in order to secure and enjoy a comfortable retirement?

Comments / 0

Community Policy