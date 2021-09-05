CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft Profile: Derick Hall, Defensive End, Auburn Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Pos: DE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 251

DOB: 3/19/_

Eligible: 2022

Gulfport, MS

Gulfport High School

Derick Hall

Auburn Tigers

Pros:

In a rotational role, Hall frequently lines up as a wide nine from a two point stance. He is a great athlete in a straight line, threatening the outside shoulder of tackles with his burst. Once there, he uses his bend to dip his shoulder and turn the corner without losing significant momentum and staying on track. He can counter with an inside spin move if tackles gain enough depth to match his outside track rush. Playing consistently low, Hall makes blockers work at unfavorable angles. His good functional strength and length allow him to impact linemen when initiating contact, opening up an inside track on bullrushes. Very good length means he can outreach blockers, helping him to set the edge. He can bench press opponents trying to latch to extend. Hall is a reliable tackler, wrapping up well. When unblocked, he is patient and low, maintaining gap integrity and absorbing blockers.

At Gulfport High School in Mississippi, Hall put his athletic ability on display on the football field and as a starter for the basketball team and a state finalist at 200 meters in track. He was an honor roll student and a consensus four-star recruit. Playing in the 215 lbs range during his high school days, Hall started his body transformation up to 230 lbs as a freshman. Choosing the Tigers over premier schools in the southeast like Ole Miss and Florida paid off as he got to contribute right away. In 2020, Hall started the season at outside linebacker but got ejected for targeting in week one. Following this setback, he put together an impressive season, racking up 3.5 sacks on the year and a forced fumble in the LSU game, which saw him earn SEC defensive lineman of the week for a second time. Not only does Hall enjoy fishing and hunting animals, opposing quarterbacks should be on the lookout for him hunting off the edge in 2021.
