NFL Draft Profile: Derick Hall, Defensive End, Auburn Tigers

At Gulfport High School in Mississippi, Hall put his athletic ability on display on the football field and as a starter for the basketball team and a state finalist at 200 meters in track. He was an honor roll student and a consensus four-star recruit. Playing in the 215 lbs range during his high school days, Hall started his body transformation up to 230 lbs as a freshman. Choosing the Tigers over premier schools in the southeast like Ole Miss and Florida paid off as he got to contribute right away. In 2020, Hall started the season at outside linebacker but got ejected for targeting in week one. Following this setback, he put together an impressive season, racking up 3.5 sacks on the year and a forced fumble in the LSU game, which saw him earn SEC defensive lineman of the week for a second time. Not only does Hall enjoy fishing and hunting animals, opposing quarterbacks should be on the lookout for him hunting off the edge in 2021.