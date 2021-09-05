CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Technical Discussion: Flipping the switch back to stellar weather on Labor Day!

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIS EVENING & TONIGHT... Skies will remain overcast as the south winds keep bringing ocean air into Connecticut. Showers will be light, and the precipitation intensity will dwindle through the evening. The high pressure probably won’t arrive in time for any fog to develop. Spot showers will be possible through sunrise in Eastern Connecticut. Skies will start to clear for the western half of the state first.

