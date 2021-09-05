CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This cannabis company’s mission to address social injustice attracted La La Anthony to invest

By Alyssa Newcomb
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
La La Anthony Jamie McCarthy—Getty Images

This is an installment of Why I Invested, a series featuring famous investors from all different backgrounds and industries, revealing what inspired them to invest their own money in a new business.

La La Anthony got her start as a host on MTV’s Total Request Live, and over the course of the past two decades, she has built a career as a television personality, actress, producer, and businesswoman.

For example, the company’s net proceeds from Piña DayDream, an all-in-one vaporizer launched last January, go toward Last Prisoner Project, a cannabis-reform nonprofit dedicated to helping people who are still incarcerated for nonviolent, cannabis-related crimes.

Leune currently operates in more than 130 dispensaries in California, and 19 delivery platforms, with an ambition to continue to grow as cannabis becomes legalized in more states.

  • Name of startup: Leune
  • Year founded: 2018
  • Valuation: Confidential
  • Investment level: Seed, $5 million
  • Number of employees: 10 employees
  • Location: Los Angeles
  • Other major investors: Carmelo Anthony; Houston Rockets star John Wall; sports agent Rich Paul

Why she invested

Anthony tells Fortune she wanted to invest in a cannabis company but never found the right fit until she learned about Leune. For her, Leune’s “aesthetic” and mission make it stand out from other competitors.

“Being in this specific industry brings with it a large platform and serious responsibility, and we are very excited to use our collective Leune voice to help bring awareness to social injustice and inspire true, positive change,” Anthony says.

She adds that she was also thrilled to support a company founded and led by “an extraordinary woman of color.”

“Leune and Nidhi clearly see the growth potential of the cannabis industry,” she says. “I’m so happy to join them on their journey.”

