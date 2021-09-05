The revolving door of Rockies first basemen

After last night’s 7-6 win secured a less-than-100-loss season for the Rockies, they will look to start a winning streak at home and take the series from the Braves. They will face veteran right-hander Charlie Morton, who has a 12-5 record and 3.52 ERA in 27 starts this season. After being drafted in the third round of the 2002 draft, the 37-year-old has bounced around the league a bit. He made his MLB debut on June 14, 2008 for the Braves and has since spent time in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Houston and Tampa Bay before returning to Atlanta in the offseason. In his last start against the Dodgers, Morton threw six innings and allowed just one run — a solo homer to Mookie Betts in the fourth inning. He also fanned eight and walked two in the Braves’ eventual 3-2 loss. In his last six games, Morton has struck out 46 batters and did not strike out less than six in a start in the month of August. Hopefully the Rockies offense is able to keep things rolling today and not add to that total.