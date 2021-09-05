At least 2 killed, 22 injured in overnight shootings

At least one person was killed and 22 people were injured in overnight shootings across the city of Chicago Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to police. A 15-year-old boy was injured in an Englewood shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was outside walking in the 7000 block of South Sangamon Avenue at approximately 10:23 p.m. when he saw an unknown person with a gun in a white Honda drive by. Shortly after, the boy heard several shots and felt pain. He was struck once to the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.