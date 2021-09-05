CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPod Classic 2021 is a modern design icon for audio lovers with a bang of nostalgia

By Gaurav Sood
yankodesign.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho can forget the charm of the cute little iPod Classic from the yesteryears? And, now to revive those nostalgic memories of the Apple accessory, a designer envisions the cool audio listening gadget in a 2021 avatar that most of you would love to get your hands on!. iPod Classic...

