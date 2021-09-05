Look: Paige Spiranac’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Football season has finally arrived, with Week 1 of the 2021 college football regular season kicking off this weekend, but don’t close the door on summer just yet. Earlier this summer, the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released. The 2021 issue of the prestigious magazine was a historic one, with three different models getting their own covers. Tennis star Naomi Osaka was among the cover models for the 2021 issue.thespun.com
Comments / 0