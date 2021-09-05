CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

By Andrew Holleran
thespun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball season has finally arrived, with Week 1 of the 2021 college football regular season kicking off this weekend, but don’t close the door on summer just yet. Earlier this summer, the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released. The 2021 issue of the prestigious magazine was a historic one, with three different models getting their own covers. Tennis star Naomi Osaka was among the cover models for the 2021 issue.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Lindsey Vonn
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Maria Sharapova
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac RESPONDS as she leads Tiger Woods in Instagram followers

Paige Spiranac has the most Instagram followers of any golfer on the popular picture-posting platform, even more than 15-time major winning legend Tiger Woods. The popular golfer who is known for posting raunchy pictures on her page has reached the 3.1 million follower mark, which is 400,000 more than Woods who sits in second place on 2.7 million.
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Sizzles in Eye-Catching New ‘Ryder Cup Inspired’ Pic From the Golf Course

Social media influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has officially unveiled her very own golf towels inspired by the Ryder Cup. There are a lot of sports fans out there who consider Paige Spiranac as the hottest female golfer in the world. And to be honest, it’s not hard to see why. If you need any evidence for yourself, just click on her Instagram account. She went from being a rising social media personality to being a bonafide star over the last couple of years. Nowadays, she has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Video: Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Longest Drive Talent

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media Paige Spiranac hits a pretty good looking drive. The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer, who’s since transitioned into a sports media role, has previously admitted to hitting her driver about 240 yards. Spiranac, who played professionally for a short...
NFLPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Reveals She Has ‘Never’ Cheated on a Partner Amid Jonathan Owens Romance

Dedicated. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed that she has “never” cheated on a partner before during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, September 1. Amid a “Never Have I Ever” game with fans via her Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old responded to a follower’s inquiry as to whether or not she has ever been unfaithful in a relationship. She circled “no” on the Q&A template photo she was using for the questions and added, “Too loyal [and] WAY too obsessed.” She also included the loved-up, sparkle and woozy face emoji.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals 1 Thing Bothers Her At Golf Tournaments

The PGA Tour is attempting to crack down on what fans are yelling at tournaments across the country. Earlier this month, the PGA Tour announced that fans who yell “Brooksy” at Bryson DeChambeau will be escorted out of the tournament. “The barometer that we are all using is the word...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...
TennisPosted by
WWD

Maria Sharapova Talks About the Fame Game, Social Media, Naomi Osaka and More

Fresh from an extended European summer holiday, Maria Sharapova is looking at the world with a sharpened vision and a focus on entrepreneurship. As her 4.1 million Instagram followers can attest, the former tennis pro whiled away much of the summer touring castles in Scotland, catching the Venice Film Festival, indulging in tapas in Menorca and admiring Dubrovnik’s Old Town. It all looked pretty idyllic and Sharapova said so much in a post that read, “An August I have never experienced quite like this.”
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Issues Support for Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles; Talks Mental Health

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is speaking out in support of Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka, who recently put a spotlight on prioritizing their mental health. Speaking to Jarrett Bell of USA Today, Brady opened up about the pressure that's put on athletes at such a young age:. “I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy