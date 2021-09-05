How older athletes handle aging and how you can get the most of your activities
Q: I recently read that we can expand the value of exercise by learning something new at the same time we are exercising. I took that advice literally and listened to an educational podcast while walking, fell and suffered a concussion from which I am recovering. As a 78-year-old female, late-blooming athlete who has competed in marathons and ballroom dancing in my 60s and 70s, I am having a hard time dealing with the loss and my age. This is difficult for a competitive achiever. Any tips to pass on? S.C.www.macombdaily.com
Comments / 0