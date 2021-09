Bentonville Way Entertainment will provide development pipeline for festival alumni; inaugural slate of films announced. The BFFoundation today announced the formation of its new production company, Bentonville Way Entertainment (BWE), as well as an inaugural slate of films cultivated from past Bentonville Film Festival alumni and participants: Buddy; Has Been Beauty Queen; and Dealing With Dad. Aligned with BFFoundation’s long-standing mission to champion women and inclusive voices in filmmaking, BWE will provide continued artist support and resources to historically underrepresented communities. The production company will also offer local production resources, in an effort to further bolster BFFoundations’ footprint in the local creative economy, supported films will be produced in Arkansas whenever possible. The films are expected to go into production in late 2021 and early 2022.