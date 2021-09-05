The Cardinal Countdown: 1 Day Until Kickoff

Hometown: Louisville, KY (Product of Butler High School) Thoughts: When doing the countdown I almost feel as if each post is like a one of my kids. I spend time with it, I try and nurture it, I try and form it into a nice and respectable thing, but mostly I just try my hardest not to screw it up. The coach speak is that each post/player gets equal attention and I like them all the same. The reality is that I have some favorite players and guys I cheer for to do well over other guys. J-Dub is one of those guys. I’m sorry, I can’t be perfect.