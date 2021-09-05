Gun discharge in Winston-Salem home kills 2-year-old boy
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, say that a two-year-old boy has died of injuries after a gun was discharged inside of a home. A news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department said that officers were sent Friday night to a report of a shooting in the residential neighborhood east of downtown. Officers who came to the home were told that the victim was being driven to a hospital in a car.spectrumlocalnews.com
