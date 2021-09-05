Clouds, Some Showers On Sunday. Mainly Dry For Labor Day?

Today will be the worst of the 3 day holiday weekend. That said, much of the day will be rain free. Highs will top off in the low to mid 70's with a spot morning shower and a a few afternoon showers. There could be some steadier rain overnight but it will pass through quickly. Labor Day is look warm and a bit muggy with highs near 80. There may be a few morning showers around as a weak front continues pushing through but much of the day will be dry and it will become slightly.