Environment

Clouds, Some Showers On Sunday. Mainly Dry For Labor Day?

westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be the worst of the 3 day holiday weekend. That said, much of the day will be rain free. Highs will top off in the low to mid 70's with a spot morning shower and a a few afternoon showers. There could be some steadier rain overnight but it will pass through quickly. Labor Day is look warm and a bit muggy with highs near 80. There may be a few morning showers around as a weak front continues pushing through but much of the day will be dry and it will become slightly.

Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Refreshing air and sunshine on the way to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drier air is moving into the region and that dry air will be with us through the weekend, though it will turn a bit more humid on Sunday. Surface high pressure builds in today, bringing back the sunshine, mixing with some clouds, along with a healthy northwest breeze. Humidity will be falling throughout the day and by Friday evening it will get cool and crisp! Highs Friday afternoon only make it into the lower and middle 70s in the valley and middle to upper 60s in the hill towns!

