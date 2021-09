Birthday boy Bukayo Saka scored at the end where he endured penalty shoot-out heartache as England beat Andorra in their first match at Wembley since the Euro 2020 final.There was a carnival atmosphere under the arch before kick-off as fans showed their appreciation for an unforgettable summer, just 56 days on from the agonising spot-kick loss to Italy.Much-changed England responded with a comfortable, if unspectacular, 4-0 victory against the side ranked 156th in the world, with Saka completing the scoring to bring a smile to Gareth Southgate’s face and millions across the nation.While Jesse Lingard hit a brace -...