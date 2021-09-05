UPDATE 1-Bank of Israel buys $1.6 bln of FX in Aug to contain shekel, $27 bln Jan-Aug

(Adds details)

JERUSALEM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on Sunday it bought $1.64 billion of foreign currency in August to help bring its forex reserves to a record high $205.91 billion.

The reserves, which represent 47% of Israel’s GDP, grew $4.22 billion last month, the central bank said.

It said in January, when the shekel hit its strongest level since April 1996 at 3.11 per dollar, that it would buy $30 billion of foreign currency in 2021, up from $21 billion last year.

It has bought some $27.3 billion over the first eight months of 2021.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has said the central bank would continue to intervene when necessary, even after the programme ends.

The shekel eased since January to 3.30 per dollar by July 20 with the help of the interventions, but it has since appreciated to a current level of 3.20.

Policymakers have cited as reasons for the shekel’s strength the global weakness of the dollar, strong foreign investment flows into Israel, a wide current account surplus and optimism that a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout will quickly lead to an economic recovery.

The central bank also said it bought 3.3 billion shekels ($1.0 billion) of Israeli government bonds last month to bring its total since March 2020, when it began that purchase programme, to 75 billion shekels. Its balance of corporate bond purchases held steady at 3.5 billion shekels.

The Bank of Israel has said it will eventually buy up to 85 billion shekels worth of government bonds under the programme, which is set to end later in 2021. ($1 = 3.1998 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Susan Fenton)