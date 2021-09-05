CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

The 'fetal heartbeat' that defines Texas' new abortion laws doesn't exist, say doctors

By Bethany Dawson
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49obRh_0bnAgf6E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ec5ye_0bnAgf6E00
Protesters against abortion restrictions gathered at the Texas State Capitol on May 21, 2019.

Eric Gay/AP

  • Texas' new draconian abortion ban is based on when a fetal heartbeat forms - at six weeks.
  • However, a heartbeat isn't present at 6 weeks, doctors say.
  • A six-week-old fetus doesn't have a cardiovascular system, the sound of the thumping is from the machine.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Newly passed laws in Texas mean that people cannot have an abortion after six weeks - the point where a "fetal heartbeat" appears, and the point before most people know they're pregnant.

However, doctors are coming forward to say that the "fetal heartbeat" isn't a real medical point in fetal development, casting doubt on the credibility of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill.

Heartbeats in humans produce thump-thump sounds caused by the opening and closing of the heart's valves.

However, in conversation with NPR , Dr. Nisha Verma , an OB-GYN who specializes in abortion care and works at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, says that that heartbeat doesn't exist in 6-week old fetuses.

"At six weeks of gestation, those valves don't exist," she told the news site.

In fact, it takes about 9-10 weeks for these valves to form.

"The flickering that we're seeing on the ultrasound that early in the development of the pregnancy is actually electrical activity, and the sound that you 'hear' is actually manufactured by the ultrasound machine." Dr. Verma added.

Dr. Jennifer Kerns , an OB-GYN and associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco, also told NPR that this noise is simply not a sign of a working heart or functional cardiovascular system.

Dr. Kerns also added that this is a term doctors would use to simplify complicated medical discussions with patients - similar to the term tummy ache, rather than gastroenteritis, or dizzy spell instead of vertigo - and should not be used to make laws.

Likewise, at six weeks post-conception, the correct term is an embryo.

But "fetus" may have an appeal that the word "embryo" does not, Kern told NPR: "The term 'fetus' certainly evokes images of a well-formed baby, so it's advantageous to use that term instead of 'embryo' - which may not be as easy for the public to feel strongly about, since embryos don't look like a baby," she explains. "So those terms are very purposefully used [in these laws] - and are also misleading."

A number of laws have been crafted to limit access to abortion based upon this false notion of a fetal heartbeat, according to the Guttmacher Institute - but the Texas law is the first to go into effect.

Now, anyone who needs or wants an abortion in Texas will have to drive over 200 miles to get one legally .

Data has shown that abortion bans - as Texas' new law essentially is - do not stop abortions, just safe, legal ones - Amnesty International state .

In fact, a study by the Guttmacher Institute found that abortion rates are higher in countries that ban abortions.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

Business Insider

Business Insider

228K+
Followers
15K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Medical Abortion#Heartbeat Bill#The Texas State Capitol#Npr#Bryo#The Guttmacher Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

The Satanic Temple begins legal maneuver to skirt Texas' new abortion ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal wrangling to block or overturn Texas' severe new abortion law. That law, which the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block this week, bans the medical procedure after six weeks, including in cases of rape and incest. The Salem, Massachusetts-based Temple filed a letter...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

'We need to do it': Meet the Texas teen who helped sabotage an anti-abortion tip line

When an anti-abortion group last week created a “pro-life whistleblower” website encouraging people to anonymously report violations of Texas’ new six-week abortion ban, a group of politically active Texans noticed one potentially fatal flaw. “They’re trying to use the internet to retaliate against people who were raised on the internet,”...
Texas State19thnews.org

67 abortions in 17 hours: Inside a Texas clinic’s race to beat new six-week abortion ban

It was 8 p.m. on Tuesday when Marva Sadler looked at the patients waiting in the lobby, at the list of patients waiting to return, at even more patients waiting outside in cars surrounded by protesters — and realized they might not get to everyone. In four hours, a near total ban on abortions in Texas was set to take effect, and two dozen people were still waiting for the procedure at Whole Woman’s Health in Fort Worth, one of the largest abortion care clinics in the state.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden belies his abortion ban outrage by refusing to make birth control available over the counter

In response to a pro-life Texas law, President Joe Biden is engaged in performative vice signaling. At best. The courts will likely strike down the new law deputizing Texans effectively to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks, but the Biden administration, eager to distract from a number of scandals, has pounced on the Lone Star State. Biden has promised a "whole-of-government" response to the law, with the president promising to weaponize the Justice Department against the state.
Texas StateSlate

Texas Governor: Abortion Law Doesn’t Need Rape Exception, Victims Have Six Weeks Like Everyone Else

Texas’ new abortion law is problematic for many, many reasons, ranging from its constitutionality to its invasiveness and curtailment of health care options for women in the state. But Republicans in Texas, and nationally, don’t really care about the impact of the law on real, out-of-the-womb women, which is why this law now exists. What the anti-women Republican crowd has always had trouble with, however, is how to square their (intentionally) primitive understanding of pregnancy with horrific crimes of rape and incest that can—and do—result in pregnancy. The new Texas law has no explicit provision giving any sort of protection to women who have been the victim of rape and become pregnant. In Texas, many, if not most, of these women would now—by law—be compelled to carry a pregnancy that came from a rape to term.
Texas StateFortune

Employers may reconsider moving to Texas due to new abortion law

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the past decade, Texas attracted almost 4 million people and a cavalcade of employers thanks to low taxes, lax regulation and thriving cities. But a defiant attitude toward COVID restrictions, new limits on voting access and now the nation’s strictest abortion law could undermine its appeal for future moves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy