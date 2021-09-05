What is the Range of the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric?
Many automotive consumers are opting for electric vehicles these days. Whether it’s a desire to make a smaller imprint on the planet or to experience something new, the increasing attractiveness of EVs is apparent. Like many other automakers, Hyundai now offers an EV with the Kona Electric subcompact SUV. Along with its pleasing driving dynamics, emissions-free driving, and accessible pricing, the Kona Electric has an impressive range.www.motorbiscuit.com
