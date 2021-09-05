What is the Range of the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric?

Range anxiety is a real issue when it comes to electric vehicles (EVs). Many consumers fear that their EV’s battery will run out of charge mid-drive and won’t be close enough to a charging station. Since new EV models have come out, though, many of these fears have been assuaged. However, despite Mazda’s efforts to hype its 2022 Mazda MX-30, it has one of the worst electric driving ranges out of any EV. Read on to learn about the history of the MX-30 from its announcement to now, how it stacks up to similar electric SUVs, and some alternatives with better mileage.