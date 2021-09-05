CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Mary Taboniar went 15 months without a paycheck, thanks to the COVID pandemic. A housekeeper at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort in Honolulu, the single mother of two saw her income completely vanish as the virus devastated the hospitality industry. For more than a year, Taboniar depended...

U.S. PoliticsProPublica

The Unemployment Insurance System Is Set to Get a Tech Makeover — but It Needs Much More, the Biden Administration Says

The technologists who once overhauled the federal government’s HealthCare.gov website after the disastrous rollout of Obamacare are now being deployed to help modernize and streamline the nation’s aging unemployment insurance system, which buckled under a pandemic-driven wave of legitimate and fraudulent claims. The U.S. Digital Service, an arm of the...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

'Silent crisis' looms as US to end Covid aid for millions of jobless

Spending less on food. Drawing down on retirement savings. Dropping out of the workforce altogether. Last year, the United States massively expanded unemployment aid as Covid-19 broke out. But in the coming days those benefits will end, forcing millions of jobless Americans -- some of whom haven't worked for the entire pandemic -- to make hard choices about how they will get by in an economy newly menaced by the Delta variant. "I have no idea how we would survive, just on my daughter's income," said Deborah Lee, an unemployed phlebotomist in Arizona who is recovering from a Covid outbreak that affected her daughter and two of her three granddaughters. The government-funded programs that increased weekly payments and gave aid to the long-term unemployed and freelancers were credited with keeping the United States from an even worse economic collapse last year.
Monroe County, NYwxxinews.org

Millions available to help Monroe County renters affected by COVID-19

As New York state leaders plan to weigh an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium Wednesday, a Monroe County leader said they’re positioned to help residents with back rent. Thalia Wright, the county’s Department of Human Services commissioner, said that roughly $6 million in federal pandemic relief funds is available...
U.S. Politicsthecheyennepost.com

Two candidates leave House race on day of Trump endorsement

It took only hours for two candidates to drop out of Wyoming’s House race after Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Both Bryan Miller and Darin Smith have ended their candidacies, and said they will commit to backing Hageman. Miller, chairman of the...

