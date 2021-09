A gas line break at the intersection of Ramada Drive and Diana Lane on Sept. 8 has forced the closure of several Bay Area office, government and school buildings. Clear Creek ISD and the Harris County Constable Precinct 8 office reported the leak around midday, according to reporting from ABC13 and an email from CCISD's safe and secure schools department. The Houston Fire Department is on the scene of the leak, and both the cause and the repair timeline are unclear as of noon Sept. 8.