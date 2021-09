The new cut-price rail link between London, Newcastle and Edinburgh will deliver even better value than expected to the UK’s millions of railcard holders.It was initially believed that the usual 34 per cent discount would not be offered to passengers on the Lumo service, which launches on the East Coast main line on 25 October.But most railcards will yield the fare cut – resulting in one-way fares below £10 for travellers who grab one of the opening tranche of lowest-price tickets. These one-way journeys are selling for £14.90, but that cost comes down to £9.80 for railcard holders.During the opening...