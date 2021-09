In anticipation to the Pittsburgh Steelers last preseason game of 2021, I wanted to look at a few things before I can provide information after the game. Multiple reports suggest that the Panthers plan to play the majority of their starters, unlike the Steelers planning to sit some key players. If this indeed happens, it should provide more value to evaluating the Steelers players performance, position battles, and guys fighting to make the 53-man roster in this game. This also means we will get an opportunity to see more action from the younger players, so I wanted to put a table together of the 2021 draft picks for both teams heading into the game (data: Pro Football Reference):