Public Health

Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Mary Taboniar went 15 months without a paycheck, thanks to the COVID pandemic. A housekeeper at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort in Honolulu, the single mother of two saw her income completely vanish as the virus devastated the hospitality industry. For more than a year, Taboniar depended...

Public Health
AFP

'Silent crisis' looms as US to end Covid aid for millions of jobless

Spending less on food. Drawing down on retirement savings. Dropping out of the workforce altogether. Last year, the United States massively expanded unemployment aid as Covid-19 broke out. But in the coming days those benefits will end, forcing millions of jobless Americans -- some of whom haven't worked for the entire pandemic -- to make hard choices about how they will get by in an economy newly menaced by the Delta variant. "I have no idea how we would survive, just on my daughter's income," said Deborah Lee, an unemployed phlebotomist in Arizona who is recovering from a Covid outbreak that affected her daughter and two of her three granddaughters. The government-funded programs that increased weekly payments and gave aid to the long-term unemployed and freelancers were credited with keeping the United States from an even worse economic collapse last year.
Homeless

4 vaccinated front-line workers cope with pandemic’s toll

NEW YORK (AP) — The early months of the coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on essential workers. As cities shutdown, thank you signs went up on windows and applause rang out each evening for the workers still out there. At the time, there was hope the pandemic would be short-lived.
Public Health

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
Birmingham, AL

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
U.S. Politics
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.

