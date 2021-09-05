NY Mets: 6 teams that could compete to sign Noah Syndergaard

DeGrom (elbow) played catch off flat ground Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. DeGrom was expected to remain idle for at least a few more days after he was sent in for an MRI earlier Wednesday, and although the results of his tests aren't yet known, he apparently received positive enough news to start throwing again for the first time since late July. While deGrom's activity Wednesday represents a step in the right direction, the two-time Cy Young winner still has several hurdles to clear in the recovery process from the right elbow injury before a target date for his return is established. Since the Mets moved deGrom to the 60-day injured list Friday, he won't be eligible to return to action until Sept. 13 at the earliest.