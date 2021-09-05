CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside NY Baseball: Ace Gerrit Cole helps Yankees get big win; Mets hope to keep wins coming ahead of playoffs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the New York Yankees, after not losing a game for basically two weeks, they lost four straight games earlier this week and needed a big win. To get that big win, they turned to their ace: the $324 million man, California native Gerrit Cole. He earned every penny on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Cole struck out batters over seven innings. It was an outing that the team really needed, and Cole did not shy away from the moment.

