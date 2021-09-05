Sunshine Returns for Today and Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here today. Plenty of sunshine is expected with the ridge in control. There is a weak front to the north which is expected to sag southward into southern Wisconsin by later today. There is a chance of an isolated shower popping up along that front this evening. Temperatures will be a little warmer over the next few days. Highs are expected in the upper 70s both today and Monday. By Tuesday, southerly wind will force warmer air northward and highs are expected to reach the lower 80s. A cold front will move through on Tuesday and bring a chance of showers by the afternoon. Cooler temperatures will then follow on Wednesday and Thursday.