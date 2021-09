Trash pickup will be delayed by one day and most City buildings will be closed for the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Sept. 6. Trash, recycling and yard waste pickup will be delayed by one day for each trash district for the week of Sept. 6 – 11. For example, if your trash day is on Monday, your district will be serviced on Tuesday. This pattern will continue throughout the rest of the week, ending with the Friday district being serviced on Sept. 11.