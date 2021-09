SABULA, Iowa — Two people were seriously hurt after two boats collided on the Mississippi River. It happened around 10:30am Sunday morning near Sabula at river mile marker 542. Authorities say one vessel failed to maintain proper distance, causing it to hit another and ramp on top of it. A woman on the boat was airlifted to Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. A man was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center. Both reportedly suffered seriously injuries.