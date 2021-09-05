CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A chain of luxury campgrounds is turning Airstream trailers into hotel rooms - see inside

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJoQT_0bnAfH4h00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fg5LR_0bnAfH4h00
Cooking outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

  • Autocamp is turning Airstream trailers into luxury hotel rooms.
  • The company has three locations with plans to open three more glamping sites.
  • See inside one of the Airstream suites at Autocamp's popular Yosemite location.
A glamping company with a growing number of locations is bringing RVing to a literal standstill.
Cooking outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

Autocamp operates in the increasingly popular "glamping" market with accommodations that range from small cabins to seasonal luxury tents to the main attraction, Airstream trailers (that don't move, of course).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GhF2_0bnAfH4h00
The view from my entry door.

Brittany Chang

All options are often almost completely booked up, but "Airstream is what the brand is about," Jason Brannan, the general manager at AutoCamp, told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGQ7a_0bnAfH4h00
Outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

“I wouldn't really say that one books faster than the other,” Brannan said. “To be honest with you, they're just all full.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBUsA_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen, living room, and bathroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

As of now, Autocamp only has two locations in California - Yosemite National Park and the Russian River - and one on Cape Cod, Massachusetts ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uEMK_0bnAfH4h00
Outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

… but the company has plans to open additional locations in the Catskills, New York and Zion and Joshua Tree National Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgSbV_0bnAfH4h00
A wagon with my overnight bags.

Brittany Chang

The Yosemite location ranges from $175 to $475 per night depending on the season and day of the week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpgMn_0bnAfH4h00
The bedroom looking out into the kitchen.

Brittany Chang

Source: Autocamp

And this year, the company has been "super, super busy, way far ahead of [its] expectations" as people continue to crave outdoor vacations, Brannan said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ql4pV_0bnAfH4h00
Outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

Now let's take a look inside an Airstream suite (specifically suite 49) at Autocamp's Yosemite location to see what the hype is all about.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZE5T_0bnAfH4h00
Outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

Suite 49 is perched atop a small incline among other Airstream suites.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfN3x_0bnAfH4h00
Outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The space also has a patio with an outdoor dining set and umbrella for the intense summer Yosemite heat …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhFzk_0bnAfH4h00
Outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

... two outdoor lounge chairs, and a grill-lined fire pit for meals and more importantly, s'mores.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIz5p_0bnAfH4h00
Cooking outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The company used to turn old trailers into suites. But now, it relies on custom trailers from Airstream, an Autocamp investor, Tim McKeough reported for the New York Times.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oamEW_0bnAfH4h00
The bathroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

Source: The New York Times

Now let's head inside the 31-foot long trailer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrgMU_0bnAfH4h00
The entryway inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The entry door opens up into the "living room."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kWlz_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen, living room, and bathroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The window-lined bathroom is on the right of the living space, while the kitchen and bedroom are towards the left.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFdDF_0bnAfH4h00
The bedroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The bathroom looks like any typical bathroom in a small luxury apartment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7Ltu_0bnAfH4h00
The bathroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

It has all the classic furnishings, like a vanity, toilet, walk-in shower with glass panels …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqpyp_0bnAfH4h00
The bathroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

… and necessities like hand and body towels, toilet paper, tissues, and soap.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vp1qS_0bnAfH4h00
The bathroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

All of the bathroom products - specifically the lotion, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, and body soap - are supplied by Ursa Major inside amber bottles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6pVM_0bnAfH4h00
The bathroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The bathroom's whites, matte blacks, subtle tiling, and uniform bath products make a simple bathroom feel more modern and clean than the typical travel trailer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ksx7A_0bnAfH4h00
The bathroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

Now to the living room, which is just past the sliding door.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QejJv_0bnAfH4h00
The living room inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

Here, you'll find the couch, blankets, air conditioning unit, and some small pieces of decor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpyqW_0bnAfH4h00
The living room inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The comfy couch also doubles as a full bed for any additional family members or friends that can't fit in the bedroom (more on this in a moment).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnQyW_0bnAfH4h00
The living room inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

By nature of the trailer setup, the living room leads directly into the small kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcK52_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

A countertop with knick knacks like matches and water bottles, a sink with a foldout dish drying rack, and hand soap are all located on one side of the kitchen …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BV3h1_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

… while a large cabinet - filled with the microwave, mini refrigerator, dishware, and glassware - is just across the way.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHvSj_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

This storage space also holds the hangers, a safe, and bathrobes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvNr5_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The trailer comes fully stocked with everything you need to prepare a meal, minus the food.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAzYZ_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

This includes utensils, a cutting board, knives, a can opener, and a cast iron skillet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LwXz_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

There's no stovetop inside the Airstream, so you'll either have to microwave your meal …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKfv0_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

… or cook it outside on the fire pit using the complimentary matches and logs you can purchase at the property's general store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llgDn_0bnAfH4h00
Cooking outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The trailer also comes with a water kettle, French press, and coffee beans for some home brewed coffee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piCSv_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The joint kitchen and living room space is lined with large windows that bring in the natural sunlight and views of the surrounding trees and Airstreams.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1it86x_0bnAfH4h00
The living room inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

Now, moving on to the bedroom, which is just past the kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msGD1_0bnAfH4h00
The bedroom looking out into the kitchen.

Brittany Chang

The curtain-lined slumber space comes with a TV, nightstands with charging ports, and a queen bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VEma_0bnAfH4h00
The bedroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

The bedroom might be simple, but it supplies all the basic bedroom necessities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRrdV_0bnAfH4h00
The bedroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

Overall, the attention to decorating detail is apparent throughout the trailer …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0in9gv_0bnAfH4h00
The kitchen inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

... from the simple and clean color scheme ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfAIF_0bnAfH4h00
The bedroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

… to the midcentury modern hairpin legs on the bathroom sink …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zObnu_0bnAfH4h00
The bathroom inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

... to the small knick knacks that remind you that you're glamping in style.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqkEr_0bnAfH4h00
The living room inside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

This makes the inside of the trailer-turned-hotel room feel more Instagram friendly, contemporary, and bright, maybe more so than your typical hotel room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMSVo_0bnAfH4h00
Outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

All with the added luxury of being close to Yosemite National Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4eiP_0bnAfH4h00
Cooking outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

So if you're interested in purchasing your own silver bullet trailer, but are turned off by Airstream's massive backlog, Autocamp might be the place to satiate your Airstream craving.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwdtT_0bnAfH4h00
Outside the Airstream.

Brittany Chang

Source: Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

