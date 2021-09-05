Cooking outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

A glamping company with a growing number of locations is bringing RVing to a literal standstill.Autocamp operates in the increasingly popular "glamping" market with accommodations that range from small cabins to seasonal luxury tents to the main attraction, Airstream trailers (that don't move, of course).All options are often almost completely booked up, but "Airstream is what the brand is about," Jason Brannan, the general manager at AutoCamp, told Insider.“I wouldn't really say that one books faster than the other,” Brannan said. “To be honest with you, they're just all full.”As of now, Autocamp only has two locations in California - Yosemite National Park and the Russian River - and one on Cape Cod, Massachusetts ...… but the company has plans to open additional locations in the Catskills, New York and Zion and Joshua Tree National Park.The Yosemite location ranges from $175 to $475 per night depending on the season and day of the week.

And this year, the company has been "super, super busy, way far ahead of [its] expectations" as people continue to crave outdoor vacations, Brannan said.Now let's take a look inside an Airstream suite (specifically suite 49) at Autocamp's Yosemite location to see what the hype is all about.Suite 49 is perched atop a small incline among other Airstream suites.The space also has a patio with an outdoor dining set and umbrella for the intense summer Yosemite heat …... two outdoor lounge chairs, and a grill-lined fire pit for meals and more importantly, s'mores.The company used to turn old trailers into suites. But now, it relies on custom trailers from Airstream, an Autocamp investor, Tim McKeough reported for the New York Times.

Now let's head inside the 31-foot long trailer.The entry door opens up into the "living room."The window-lined bathroom is on the right of the living space, while the kitchen and bedroom are towards the left.The bathroom looks like any typical bathroom in a small luxury apartment.It has all the classic furnishings, like a vanity, toilet, walk-in shower with glass panels …… and necessities like hand and body towels, toilet paper, tissues, and soap.All of the bathroom products - specifically the lotion, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, and body soap - are supplied by Ursa Major inside amber bottles.The bathroom's whites, matte blacks, subtle tiling, and uniform bath products make a simple bathroom feel more modern and clean than the typical travel trailer.Now to the living room, which is just past the sliding door.Here, you'll find the couch, blankets, air conditioning unit, and some small pieces of decor.The comfy couch also doubles as a full bed for any additional family members or friends that can't fit in the bedroom (more on this in a moment).By nature of the trailer setup, the living room leads directly into the small kitchen.A countertop with knick knacks like matches and water bottles, a sink with a foldout dish drying rack, and hand soap are all located on one side of the kitchen …… while a large cabinet - filled with the microwave, mini refrigerator, dishware, and glassware - is just across the way.This storage space also holds the hangers, a safe, and bathrobes.The trailer comes fully stocked with everything you need to prepare a meal, minus the food.This includes utensils, a cutting board, knives, a can opener, and a cast iron skillet.There's no stovetop inside the Airstream, so you'll either have to microwave your meal …… or cook it outside on the fire pit using the complimentary matches and logs you can purchase at the property's general store.The trailer also comes with a water kettle, French press, and coffee beans for some home brewed coffee.The joint kitchen and living room space is lined with large windows that bring in the natural sunlight and views of the surrounding trees and Airstreams.Now, moving on to the bedroom, which is just past the kitchen.The curtain-lined slumber space comes with a TV, nightstands with charging ports, and a queen bed.The bedroom might be simple, but it supplies all the basic bedroom necessities.Overall, the attention to decorating detail is apparent throughout the trailer …... from the simple and clean color scheme ...… to the midcentury modern hairpin legs on the bathroom sink …... to the small knick knacks that remind you that you're glamping in style.This makes the inside of the trailer-turned-hotel room feel more Instagram friendly, contemporary, and bright, maybe more so than your typical hotel room.All with the added luxury of being close to Yosemite National Park.So if you're interested in purchasing your own silver bullet trailer, but are turned off by Airstream's massive backlog, Autocamp might be the place to satiate your Airstream craving.

