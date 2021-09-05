Fans visit vendors as Unite Here Local 2, a union representing about 930 concessions workers at Oracle Park held a strike vote shortly before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco. John Hefti, AP

Concession workers at Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants, voted to strike Saturday for what they describe as "safety, health care and hazard pay."

UNITE HERE Local 2, which, according to SFGATE , represents 930 of these concession workers, said on Twitter that 96.7% of its active stadium workers have voted to strike. It said that at least 20 concession workers have been infected with COVID-19 since the stadium reopened for the start of the 2021 baseball season.

"Bon Appétit (Management Company) and the Giants' approach to workers and fans' safety during this latest surge of COVID-19 is completely inadequate and dangerously irresponsible," Anand Singh, president of Local 2, said, according to SFGATE. "Our members have carried on through this pandemic without fair compensation and security in our health insurance, while the Giants have continued to reap profits. We are ready to fight for our health, our safety, and for justice at the ballpark."

The strike can be called at anytime; the concession workers did not do it during Saturday's game. The Giants play the Dodgers on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

"Bon Appétit Management Company and Local 2 are currently engaged in collective bargaining negotiations," the Giants said in a statement to several news outlets . We encourage both sides to work productively to reach an agreement as soon as possible. The Giants make the health and safety of everyone working and visiting Oracle Park a top priority. We operate our venue in compliance with local and state health requirements."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Concession workers at San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park vote to strike