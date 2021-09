Https://twitter.com/Phillies/status/1430976497796493314. The Phillies are desperately trying to hold on in the race for the NL East title, but they will have to survive without one of their best hitters. Hoskins was recently activated from the IL following a groin injury, but his return to the lineup lasted just three games. He will now be headed back to the 10-day IL after aggravating his groin injury. He hit two homers in his brief return to the lineup, bringing his total to 27 homers over 107 games this season. Only Fernando Tatis Jr., Joey Votto, Max Muncy, and Pete Alonso have hit more homers in the National League this season, so this is a big blow for the Phillies to overcome.