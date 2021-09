As told by Michael O’Donnell, Ripken’s owner. We were nervous at first, or, I was very nervous, but he’s done this quite a bit. He was the bat dog for the Holly Spring Salamanders to start, and then we got called up last year to the Durham Bulls, but then, with COVID, the season got canceled. So we’ve been waiting for the opportunity to get on the field, and everything went exactly how we planned. On the first night, no mistakes. He jumped right out and fetched every bat perfectly.