Fire Crews Are Strained As Climate Change Sparks More Extreme Weather Events

By Eric Westervelt
nprillinois.org
 5 days ago

There's hope for the evacuated residents of South Lake Tahoe who are waiting to return to their homes. Firefighters have made progress against the massive Caldor Fire threatening the California resort town. Calmer winds and higher humidity have helped their efforts. But with megafires the new norm, the work of wildland firefighters is harder and longer than it used to be. Extreme weather fueled by climate change is putting a strain on them and other emergency workers. NPR's Eric Westervelt has this report.

www.nprillinois.org

