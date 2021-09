Warner Bros. just released the ultimate box set of The Lord of the Rings to celebrate the iconic film’s 20th anniversary. Sold as the “The Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition,” the box set is comprised of 31 discs — The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and bonus material discs, to name a few. The set also contains the films in both Blu-ray and 4K HDR format, and pieces of memorabilia in the form of posters, cards, photos, and booklets.