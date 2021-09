A few months ago, we got word that Google may soon let you give commands to your Google Assistant without necessarily saying “Hey Google”. The capability is called “quick phrases” although the nickname in-house is “Guacamole”. Back then we didn’t really know how that would work or if there will only be specific commands or if our smart devices will now be always listening for everything we say, with the latter causing much confusion and wrong triggers. Well now we know more about how these “salsas” will work.