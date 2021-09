Bowing to the inevitable, Microsoft revealed today that it no longer has a timetable for its employees to return to the office. “We had planned for Oct. 4 to be the first possible date to fully reopen Microsoft’s own Redmond headquarters, and many other work sites in the U.S.,” Microsoft corporate vice president Jared Spataro explains. “But as we shared with our employees today, we’ve shifted those plans. Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we’re able to do so safely based on public health guidance.”