CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Small-Space Solution Made Me Love Cooking for the First Time in My Life

By Olivia Muenter
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Before the pandemic, my husband and I had been used to eating out 2-3 times a week and making easy meals at home the rest of the week. The recipes were fine, if a bit boring; I made them more out of necessity than true enjoyment. If you had asked me then, I would have said I was a “fine” cook, but the idea of experimenting with different recipes each week or reading cookbooks held almost zero appeal to me.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Cooking#Solution#First Things#Me Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
POPSUGAR

My 5-Minute Journal Has Made Me Into a Morning Routine Person

Mornings have never been easy for me; I would say I really come alive around 11 am. I am not someone who has ever jumped out of bed. If I had my way, I would sit for hours in bed doing a whole lot of nothing every morning, but my schedule doesn't allow for that, so I have to actually become vertical eventually. I have tried so many different morning wellness hacks to make my first waking hour productive, calm, and enjoyable, but nothing has worked quite like the Five Minute Journal.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This DIY TV Stand Is Both Stylish and Small Space-Friendly

Of all the pieces of furniture in your home, TV stands and media consoles may be one of the least fun categories to find. Sure, you can skate by with just about anything low-slung that has a surface large enough to support or anchor your TV, but a great media console ideally fits with your style and space, plus offers wire concealment or additional storage. With all those boxes to check, sometimes your options are limited, and you’re forced to think outside the box. Renter Ginger Taylor did just that and ended up with a stylish statement piece full of storage. If you’re in the market for a TV stand, you just might want to try this DIY solution.
Buffalo News

My View: Second time around, love is just lovely

What a strange word. Forty-five years we were married. We were the same age, so we thought we would grow old together. But he knew. He always told me he would die first. That was June 2017. Now, it’s my word. I’m a widow. I look the same. I sound the same. I even walk the same, but there’s an emptiness inside. I wasn’t sure I would ever fill it again.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipeseatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
News-Herald

The Amish Cook: A day in the life

It's early morning. Even our early risers with tussled hair, blinking eyes and big smiles are sound out. The day ahead looks eventful. How do you decide to prioritize your days? Last night when I fell asleep, I was obviously wondering how everything will come together in the day ahead. I dreamed I was desperately trying to get a card ready for the mail, and I just couldn't get the right name on the envelope. Silly. How good it felt to wake up and, even better, what a blessing to give the day ahead to the One who can make the most important thing happen.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)
Kankakee Daily Journal

A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Love never fails

This past weekend, I had the pleasure of being a guest at one of the most beautiful weddings you could imagine. The groom, Brett, is the oldest of my three stepbrothers, and the bride, Genesis, was a high school classmate of mine. They began dating nine years ago when we all were students at Lincoln-Way North. After almost a decade together and lots of growth — both as individuals and as a couple — everyone was thrilled to see them finally get hitched.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

8 Ways to Rearrange Your Fridge So You Actually Eat All Your Food (and Save Time and Money in the Process)

You know how it goes — you buy a cart full of groceries with the best of intentions, from bags of spinach to those shiny cherries on display in the heart of the grocery store. But then your week gets busy, and that produce starts going bad in the fridge. It’s the worst feeling to throw out or compost food before you can use it, but it happens to the best of us.
Danville, PADaily Item

Meal can be frozen, cooked in crockpot or microwave

Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville. Kaitlyn: We’ve been super into freezer meals lately and it’s great to have them on hand. Now this didn’t really taste like a pizza, however it still tasted delicious.
My Fox 8

Building better breakfast habits with some easy recipes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — September is Build a Better Breakfast Month. Nutritionists believe a balanced breakfast can help control weight and improve mental clarity. Shannon Smith visited Brenner FIT, a pediatric weight management program led by experts at Brenner Children’s Hospital, to get some healthy breakfast recipes to start the day off right.
Apartment Therapy

This Diffuser Will Make Your Home Smell Like a High-End Spa (Bonus: AT Readers Get an Exclusive Discount!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Summer’s almost gone and candle season is fast approaching. (Although if I’m being honest, it’s always candle season in my home.) And with it, we’re stocking up on the candle’s smokeless, scented cousin: the diffuser. Luckily, one of our favorite candle brands has just launched a line of luxurious reed diffusers. From florals to fruit to the woods, these diffuser scents will have you dreaming of the outdoors — even when it’s too cold to go outside. And in honor of the new launch, AT readers get an exclusive discount. For the month of September, customers can use code AT20 for 20 percent off sitewide (excluding subscription boxes) at Outdoor Fellow. Whether it’s an affordable self care purchase or the perfect gift you’ll be giving this year, now is the time score a deal on this sleek diffuser.
spoonuniversity.com

Here's How to Batch Cook a Pot of Beans from Scratch

While I strongly believe that college dining halls do their best to cater to every student, I always missed the taste of homemade, well-seasoned food. Coming from Miami, where Cuban food is on every corner and Nicaraguan refried beans were a staple household food, I often found myself hankering for one of my favorite foods when done right - frijoles.
Recipesromper.com

29 Gluten-Free Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes For Busy Families

Perfect for the days where you don’t feel like cleaning a bunch of dishes (which is… every day), sheet pan recipes allow you to assemble all your ingredients on one easy-to-clean pan. The food may need some minimal prep work beforehand, but everything can be cooked at the same temperature for almost the same amount of time (some recipes will have you add the ingredients in phases), which as all parents know, is a major win in itself. Plus, these gluten-free sheet pan recipes can help families with food sensitivities get out of the same food ruts we all get into.

Comments / 0

Community Policy