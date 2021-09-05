CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, MA

2 pedestrians, dog hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in Medford

By Shauna Golden
whdh.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after two pedestrians were injured, one seriously, in a hit-and-run crash in Medford on Saturday night. Three people were walking a dog in the parking lot of 163 Mystic Ave. around 9:05 p.m. when a 2018 Chevrolet Trax that was traveling south on the street exited the roadway to the right, crossed the sidewalk, and hit two of the three pedestrians, according to Massachusetts state police.

whdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Medford, MA
Accidents
Medford, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Medford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
The Associated Press

Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they’re forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Here’s what it might mean for various players:. THE UNITED...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Traffic Accident#French#Msp#Sunbeam Television

Comments / 0

Community Policy