2 pedestrians, dog hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after two pedestrians were injured, one seriously, in a hit-and-run crash in Medford on Saturday night. Three people were walking a dog in the parking lot of 163 Mystic Ave. around 9:05 p.m. when a 2018 Chevrolet Trax that was traveling south on the street exited the roadway to the right, crossed the sidewalk, and hit two of the three pedestrians, according to Massachusetts state police.