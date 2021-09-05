This Democrat and Republican from Pennsylvania are part of a unique group in an increasingly polarized country

Washington (CNN) — In the middle of chaos 20 years ago, Sen. Joe Biden wanted to get inside the US Capitol. That was the safest place to be on September 11, he argued when his daughter Ashley called him, pleading that he leave Washington as the terror attacks were unfolding. Blocked as he strode up the marble steps by Capitol Police officers, Biden milled about in a nearby park instead, resisting calls from the White House to evacuate to a "safe cave" in West Virginia.