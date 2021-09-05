CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

This Democrat and Republican from Pennsylvania are part of a unique group in an increasingly polarized country

By Dan Merica
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Levittown, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Matt Cartwright and Brian Fitzpatrick are political anomalies. The two Eastern Pennsylvania congressmen come from different political parties: Cartwright is a Democrat from the Scranton area, while Fitzpatrick is a Republican from Southeastern Bucks County. But the political pressures they face are not that dissimilar. In 2020, despite Cartwright winning by more than 3 percentage points, former President Donald Trump carried his district. That same year, President Joe Biden won Fitzpatrick's district but the Republican congressman won by a staggering 13 percentage points.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

642K+
Followers
97K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Levittown, PA
City
Hatfield, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Fitzpatrick
Person
Matt Cartwright
Person
Joe Sestak
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Political Party#Southeastern Bucks County#White House#The Republican Party#Democratic#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

We're all just so damn angry

(CNN) — You see it everywhere you look. Parents are ripping masks off of educators. Unruly passengers on planes having to be physically restrained. The knee-jerk reaction to President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate announcement on Thursday. Efforts to stamp out non-existent election fraud in swing states. It's anger and, in...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

The pandemic is being weaponized

Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Joe Biden tries to push the nation past the 9/11 era as he commemorates 20th anniversary of the attacks

Washington (CNN) — In the middle of chaos 20 years ago, Sen. Joe Biden wanted to get inside the US Capitol. That was the safest place to be on September 11, he argued when his daughter Ashley called him, pleading that he leave Washington as the terror attacks were unfolding. Blocked as he strode up the marble steps by Capitol Police officers, Biden milled about in a nearby park instead, resisting calls from the White House to evacuate to a "safe cave" in West Virginia.
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Americans turn pessimistic amid concerns over economy and coronavirus

The tentatively positive public outlook that marked the first months of the Biden administration has faded, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. The survey, released Friday, finds a rising share of Americans who say things in the US are going badly and that the economy is in poor shape, with increased worries about the coronavirus, the economy and crime.
Public SafetyCNN

CNN Poll: Most say 9/11 attacks changed the way they live today

(CNN) — Twenty years after 9/11, the changes the attacks brought to American life still reverberate across political and demographic lines. A new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS finds that 57% of Americans say the attacks impacted the way they live their life today and 68% say the attacks had an impact on Americans' individual rights and freedoms.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

CNN launches new polling methodology

(CNN) — The landscape of political polling is changing, and so too is the way CNN carries out its polls. Beginning with Friday's newly released CNN poll conducted by SSRS, the network is implementing a new methodology for measuring public opinion. The new approach relies on both online and telephone...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Biden's six-point Covid plan leaves some holes

Megan Ranney, MD, MPH, is an associate professor of emergency medicine and associate dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — On Thursday, President Joe Biden released his much-anticipated six-part plan to...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
CNN

The other back-to-school threat

Shannon Watts is the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the author of Fight Like a Mother: How a Grassroots Movement Took on the Gun Lobby and Why Women Will Change the World. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. Read more opinion articles on CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy