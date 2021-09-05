CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

See Sophia Loren's First Granddaughter, Who Just Turned 15

By Lauren Gray
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lM3J_0bnAe21g00
Mondadori via Getty Images

Few starlets embodied the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's Golden Era quite like the Italian actress, Sophia Loren. Initially cast as Europe's answer to Marilyn Monroe, she grew into something even more interesting: a glamorous woman unafraid to take on unglamorous roles. Her career was big and bold, groundbreaking in its international success: for her role in Two Women, she became the first actor to win an Oscar for a foreign-language performance in 1961. Her globe-trotting work took her back and forth between continents as she worked with all the greats of American and Italian cinema, making classics such as El Cid, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Marriage Italian Style, Houseboat, and A Special Day.

Now 86 years old, Loren recently returned to acting after a 10-year hiatus from filmmaking to star in the film, The Life Ahead. During her time away, she says she focused on her family: namely her two sons, whom she shared with the late director Carlo Ponti, as well as her four grandchildren.

Today, her eldest granddaughter, Lucia Sophia Ponti, is 15—the same age as Loren when she first launched her iconic career by entering the 1950 Miss Italia beauty pageant in Naples. See Lucia now!

Sophia Loren is known not only for her acting chops, but also for her timeless beauty. So much so, in fact, that she's often asked her secret to graceful aging.

While speaking with Al Roker on Today in 2016, the actress shared that her greatest beauty secret is not some treatment, product, or designer—it's to nurture her "inside" beauty by living a life full of love and family—in particular, her grandkids. "I live for my family. I have the most beautiful grandchildren that I've ever seen in my life," she said, adding, "I'm happy! I live a wonderful life."

Lucia's dad—Loren's younger son—is Edoardo Ponti, the Italian film director. In addition to directing Loren's most recent film, The Life Ahead, he and his mother have collaborated on two other films: Between Strangers and Human Voice. He's also known for directing Coming and Going, which starred his wife and Lucia's mother, Sasha Alexander.

Born Suzana Drobnjakovic, Alexander is a film and television actress best known for her roles on Dawson's Creek, Shameless, Rizzoli & Isles, and NCIS. You may also recognize her from the movies Yes Man and He's Just Not That Into You.

During his wife's first pregnancy with Lucia, Ponti wrote a series of poems for his unborn daughter, and later published them in a 2018 book called Letters From a Young Father. "I always used (poetry) to make sense of complicated feelings, make sense of thoughts I had, make sense of my life," Ponti told a local Milwaukee radio station. "There's something very direct and very intimate about poetry, and this is a very unique form of poetry, which is poetry letters in a sense."

​​"All these letter poems were addressed to my daughter, almost like a blueprint on how to live, how to love, how to remember," he explained. Though Lucia was 12 when he released the book—too young, he says, for her to fully understand its significance to him, "it's almost like a seed you plant, and then you see that seed grow and flower over the course of the years." How sweet!

Though Lucia is only 15, and likely living the life of a (semi-)regular kid with a (mega-)famous grandmother and Hollywood parents, she's now busy developing passions of her own. The teen seems to be particularly taken with dance, competing in the Radix Dance Convention for at least the past five years.

On her most recent birthday, her mom paid tribute to her firstborn, saying, "Happy Birthday to our Lucia! 15 today! She is taller than me, definitely more organized, a thinker, a dancer and a super funny human. What a difficult year it has been for all kids, but I must say I learned so much from Lucia and how she joyfully moved through it all. Bravo our love!"

Comments / 16

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ponti
Person
Edoardo Ponti
Person
Sophia Loren
Person
Sasha Alexander
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Al Roker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Beauty Pageant#Bravo#Dance#Italian#American#El Cid#Houseboat#Ncis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Meghan McCain Just Announced Her First Job Since Leaving "The View"

Meghan McCain's seat on The View panel has not yet been filled, but she already knows what she's doing next. The talk show's controversial co-host left the series after four years in August. Now, McCain just announced her first job after The View. It turns out, the 36-year-old celebrity will still be commenting on political topics, just in a different format. Read on to find out more about her latest career move and to learn who will be temporarily filling in for McCain on The View this season.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns You Not to Go to This One Outdoor Place as Delta Surges

While the severity of the pandemic and our understanding of the virus that caused it may have changed at different times over the past year and a half, one thing has remained relatively constant: Moving events and gatherings outdoors can make them much safer. But as new strains of the virus have made it easier to spread the disease, there are certain situations when even being outside won't help—especially when it involves an incredibly large group of people. And according to chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, the massive crowds at football games and other outdoor sporting events are one thing you should avoid while the Delta variant continues to surge.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Costco, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

Costco is a one-stop shop for everything from groceries to electronics. The chain's low prices and top-tier customer service (not to mention free samples) have earned it legions of devoted customers over the years. Unfortunately, customers who purchased one product from the mega retailer need to be careful; authorities say anyone with this Costco-exclusive item at home should stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if you have the item affected by the Costco recall.
Petsadvocatemag.com

Chihuahua Sophia Loren works it at Lula B’s Antique Mall

When Pamela Robison Mullins lays out one of her 3-pound chihuahua’s 30 outfits, this female dog knows it’s time to work. Robison Mullins is a real estate agent, Airbnb host and tour guide, a photographer, painter, decorator and longtime world traveler, and she’s also a dealer at Lula B’s Antique Mall on Fort Worth Avenue.
CelebritiesKESQ

Sophia Loren Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of award-winning screen legend Sophia Loren. Birth place: Rome, Italy (grew up in Pozzuoli, outside of Naples) Marriages: Carlo Ponti (April 9, 1966-January 10, 2007, his death; September 17, 1957-September 3, 1962, annulled) Children: Edoardo, Carlo Jr. Other Facts. At six, her chin was...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart’s Granddaughter, Brooke, Is A Former Model And All Grown Up

Legendary screen icons Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart have a granddaughter named Brooke and she’s all grown up! Brooke is now 32 years old and first began making headlines in the early 2000s with a modeling career, but lately, she’s been living a much quieter life. Bacall and Bogart were married for 12 years before Bogart’s death, and they have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

The 14 Celebrities Who Have the Most Kids

It seems more and more common that celebrities are having children later in life, and for many of them, that means having smaller families. But there are also those Hollywood broods that really blow our minds. Some stars subscribe to the "more the merrier" philosophy when it comes to children, even expanding their families into the double digits. Read on for the celebrities who have the most kids and to find out more about their (probably pretty chaotic) family lives.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Sean Connery's Only Grandson, Who's Becoming a Hollywood Star

Sir Sean Connery will forever be remembered as the original James Bond, having starred in many of the most beloved Bond films of all time, like Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and more. Though six actors have played the iconic role of 007, many fans and critics agree that Connery delivered the secret agent's quintessential cool most memorably.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Smell This at Home, You May Have a Venomous Snake, Experts Say

Whether it's slithering around in your grass or coiled up in the corner of your garage, a snake is never a welcome sight. But even worse is finding a snake inside your home. Considering how silently they move, it probably seems like it's impossible to know if you have a snake in your house, but experts say certain venomous snakes can emit the scent of a familiar vegetable. To see what smell may tip you off to a copperhead or rattlesnake in your home, read on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, You Shouldn't Go Here Right Now, CDC Warns

One of the biggest changes brought to everyday life by COVID-19 has been the way it turned certain public places into high-risk areas for transmitting the virus. And even though vaccines have helped to limit severe cases and hospitalizations from infection, the spread of the Delta variant had led to the revival of some health precautions that haven't been seen since the earlier days of the pandemic. In some cases, this includes avoiding certain venues if you're particularly vulnerable to COVID. As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that anyone aged 65 or older should add cruise ships to the list of places they shouldn't go to right now.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Rudest Celebrity Food Network Host Valerie Bertinelli Ever Met

Food Network personality and actress Valerie Bertinelli wants to be a person that's easy to relate to. She often shares useful cooking tips and recipes with her fans on her website in a bid to inspire them. "You might also find a conversation I've had with a familiar chef, a cool regional dish or product I stumbled upon and loved, cooking tips, lifestyle and personal care suggestions, or just a laugh or a story, the way you would turn to a trusted friend," she writes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy