Remove “Should” from your vernacular. Words are powerful. They affect how we think, what we believe, how we feel about ourselves, and when it comes to the word “should”, it motivates us to do things from a place of not enoughness. When you say “I should…” it’s suggesting there is one right way to do something and if you don’t do it that way you have somehow done it wrong, failed, or missed an opportunity. Should statements are pervasive, seen as normal and benign, but the underlying self-judgment is detrimental to your wellbeing. To change this habit, I suggest you begin to notice each time you say/think “I should…’’ and pay attention to what feelings arise from this form of self-talk.