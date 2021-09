Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Huda Beauty Tiger Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($29.00 for 0.45 oz.) is a new, limited edition warm-toned neutral palette that included five matte eyeshadows and four shimmer eyeshadows. One of the shimmers seemed like a multichrome to me, actually! All nine eyeshadows were pigmented, blendable, and easy to work with. Some of the mattes were a touch powdery, but they had little to no fallout and maintained their coverage overall.