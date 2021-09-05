Alabama Football: Tide’s report card in win vs. Miami

Browns running back Nick Chubb is prepared to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday by seeking a bit of revenge and relying on his talents for the game. Nick Chubb will go down as one of the best all-time great running backs in Cleveland Browns history. That’s going to happen barring some type of catastrophic injury to shorten his career. So, when I suggest that he can win the game for the Browns when they battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the Week 1 matchup I’m not exactly going out on a limb.