What Brian Boyle Could Bring to Penguins Lineup; No Risk, Big Reward
A 36-year-old player who hasn’t played since 2019-20 and never fleet of foot will be in the Pittsburgh Penguins training camp. Sure, if you put it that way, the Penguins PTO offer to Brian Boyle announced by GM Ron Hextall on Friday may sound like a nothing burger with an extra eye roll, but Boyle isn’t an ordinary player, and this surely seems like more than a courtesy tryout agreement. No, Brian Boyle has a real chance to make the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup and add a few missing elements.pittsburghhockeynow.com
