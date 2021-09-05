CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Brian Boyle Could Bring to Penguins Lineup; No Risk, Big Reward

By Dan Kingerski
 5 days ago
A 36-year-old player who hasn’t played since 2019-20 and never fleet of foot will be in the Pittsburgh Penguins training camp. Sure, if you put it that way, the Penguins PTO offer to Brian Boyle announced by GM Ron Hextall on Friday may sound like a nothing burger with an extra eye roll, but Boyle isn’t an ordinary player, and this surely seems like more than a courtesy tryout agreement. No, Brian Boyle has a real chance to make the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup and add a few missing elements.

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

The Game Haus

Can Brian Boyle Crack The Pittsburgh Penguins Roster?

On September 3, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran forward Brian Boyle to a professional tryout contract. What does this mean? This is basically a trial for him to see how well he meshes with the current roster. If he fits in well, Boyle will likely be on the roster for opening night. If not, then he’s packing his bags and leaving. It’s tough to say if he’ll crack the roster, but who knows?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Letang Sends Clear Message to Management

Kris Letang has spent his entire NHL career playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and while he only has one season left on his contract, the veteran defenseman has recently made one thing clear to management, he wants to retire a member of the Penguins. Letang has a decorated trophy case...
NHLYardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: Revisiting the Patric Hornqvist Trade

As of Sept. 12, 2020, Patric Hornqvist has played 407 regular season games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring 264 points along the way. Thanks to his efforts beyond point scoring, he’s become a fan favorite in the city. Over his six seasons in Pittsburgh, Hornqvist is a player with on-ice...
ClutchPoints

5 biggest winners of the 2021 NHL Offseason, Ranked

After a busy start to the NHL offseason, most teams around the league have been relatively quiet over the last few weeks. As a result, it’s a good time to reflect on the offseason so far and determine which teams have set themselves up for success. Below, we rank the...
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins invite a Pittsburgh native and another notable name to NHL training camp

The Penguins have invited a pair of intriguing players to their training camp. The team announced Friday that forward Brian Boyle and defenseman Matt Bartkowski had been signed to professional tryout contracts and will compete for jobs in training camp, which is expected to begin in about three weeks. Boyle...
NHLaudacy.com

Penguins sign multiple players to PTOs

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) While fans wait for the start of Penguins training camp, it will come with some faces that are with the team on professional tryout offers (PTO). 36-year-old forward Brian Boyle, and 33-year-old Pittsburgh native defenseman Matt Bartkowski have signed official PTO’s with the Penguins. The two...
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Letang Not on Olympic Projections, Penguins Interesting Add

Welcome to Jesperi Kotkaniemi day. The Montreal Canadiens have not tipped their hand regarding their decision to match or let Carolina have the RFA in exchange for a first and third-round pick. Kris Letang didn’t show up on recent Team Canada Olympic projections, and the Pittsburgh Penguins pulled something of a little surprise with one of their PTO adds.
The Game Haus

Rough Start For The Pittsburgh Penguins

For a bit, the start of the season was looking promising. The Pittsburgh Penguins added a bit more depth to their roster and even made a change in the goalie coach. Things were starting to look up. However, nothing is certain in professional sports. With a recent bombshell making waves in the hockey world, the Penguins are already looking forward to a rough start to the new season.
NHLchatsports.com

Penguins sign Brian Boyle and Matt Bartowski to tryout contracts

In lieu of PTO szn, the Penguins have made their mark. In was announced on Friday night that Pittsburgh will add center Brian Boyle and defenseman Matt Bartowski to their training camp roster on pro tryouts. The Penguins have signed forward Brian Boyle and defenseman Matt Bartkowski to professional tryout...
NHLchatsports.com

PTO Season: Which veterans could help the Penguins?

Pittsburgh Penguins, sports season, United States Patent and Trademark Office, Chad Ruhwedel, Mark Jankowski, Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin, Jay McClement, Mark Friedman, Jack Johnson. As the calendar flips to September, the hockey world will eventually lurch into movement as training camps pick up soon enough. One part of the end of...
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gordo on the NHL: Canadiens improve with Dvorak, Coyotes keep getting worse

As practical jokes go, the Carolina Hurricanes pulled a great one the Montreal Canadiens. They swiped forward prospect Jesperi Jotkaniemi with a $6.1 million sheet that the Canadiens would have been stupid to match. They got payback to the Canadiens for extending an ill-advised offer sheet to Sebastian Aho, which the Hurricanes matched.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, and Draft Percentages

NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had surgery yesterday on his wrist and will be out for at least six weeks. Penguins GM Ron Hextall. “This is not a new injury for Sid. It is something that he has played through for years. After exhausting all minimally-invasive options and much discussion, it was decided that surgery was in his best interest.”
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Thanks Penguins Fans, PHN Readers!

Before we get to NHL rumors and the daily reads, I’d like to say thank you. Thanks to Pittsburgh Penguins fans, and a growing number of loyal Pittsburgh Hockey Now readers, PHN is one of the most-read media outlets in Pittsburgh and certainly near the top of the most read hockey coverage in town. Because of your support, some cool things are coming.
FanSided

Dougie Hamilton Looks Great In New Jersey Devils Gear

It was a great day when the New Jersey Devils signed Dougie Hamilton. He is a big-time defenseman that was a free agent looking for a new home in the NHL. He has had some ups and downs in his NHL career but he became an elite player with the Carolina Hurricanes over the last few years. Now he is hoping that he can become something special in the Devils’ organization.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Friedman Suggests Bozak to Penguins; Eichel for Gibson?

The Matrix 4 trailer dropped on Thursday, and it may be the best minute I spent this week. Elliotte Friedman reported that Tyler Bozak has narrowed his choices to a couple of teams and wondering if the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the choices. He also stirred the NHL trade chatter on Tomas Hertl. We opined the Penguins core is being tasked to save themselves in a “show me” year. Did Anaheim offer John Gibson for Jack Eichel and get shot down, and our newest network beat writer asked if there is life after Marc-Andre Fleury?
Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Penguins Core Has One More Year…Is this a ‘Show Me’ Year?

The Sidney Crosby surgery in the weeks before training camp seemingly kicked open the door to concern and intense discussions about the biggest issue facing the future of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Like most of you, I assume or assumed, the Penguins’ core would continue together for several more years until it ended naturally as the core players retired and Crosby played on until he was 40 or beyond.
NHLYardbarker

Sabres’ Dahlin Poised For Bounce-Back Season

The Buffalo Sabres drafted Rasmus Dahlin with the first-overall selection back in the 2018 NHL Draft and had high hopes for him as a player. The expectations were high on him to produce as a rookie, and his results were quite impressive as an 18-year old. In the 2018-19 season, he scored nine goals and produced 44 points, and earned increased ice-time throughout the year.

