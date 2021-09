The Vanderbilt Commodores are a mere three days away from competing in their first tournament of the 2021-22 season. Just three months ago, the No. 11 Commodores reached the NCAA Championship for the seventh straight season but fell victim to the Oklahoma Sooners 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Before competing in the NCAA Championship, the Commodores claimed their second SEC Championship in program history. Vanderbilt will look to build off of that success from last year through a process of professionalism and dedication.