Let me start by saying that it was fantastic to be able to fly again. Everything from using Nexus security screening lane, clicking pictures of the flight I was going to board, being welcomed onboard by airline staff, to the breakfast tray on a 50 minute flight, made me feel like a kid in a toy store. Not an exaggeration, the last time I flew in Aug 2020, was under dire circumstances – a medical emergency in the family. My short hop from Ottawa (YOW) to Toronto (YYZ) this time around was an antidote to my experience last year.